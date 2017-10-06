Triple H on Possible WrestleMania Match vs. The Rock

During a recent Facebook Live interview, Triple H mentioned that he and The Rock have discussed a possible one-on-one match at a future WrestleMania.

“About two years ago, he and I [The Rock] did a backstage promo with each other where we talked about WrestleMania, and the competitive nature of it and it lit up the internet about the possibility of it. It’s something we’ve discussed. It’s just making schedules work, he’s pretty busy I am too. But hey, right place, right time? I’ll dance one more time with The Great One, Rock”

SOURCE: IWNerd.com

