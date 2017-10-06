The Rack Radio Show Podcast Previewing WWE Hell in a Cell

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Shayna Baszler signs officially with WWE

*Dancing with The Bella Update

*Impact Wrestling Departures

*Sister Abigail?

And More!

We gave you the NXT Rundown featuring the NXT Championship Match with Drew McIntyre vs Roderick Strong, Aleister Black confronted by Velveteen Dream again, the Nikki Cross & Ruby Riot relationship continues to grow and more.

We previewed this Sunday’s WWE Hell in a Cell Pay Per View featuring Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens in the Cell, Jinder Mahal defending the WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura, New Day against The Usos in the Cell and more. Plus, we tell you how YOU can win a copy of Second Nature!

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week's edition of The Rack

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack100517.mp3

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

