Natalya talks about Tyson Kidd’s new role in WWE

“Tyson came back to the show and jumped into a new role in WWE that he loves. So, we are both in happy places. But the first time I met Brie and Bryan’s Birdie I was telling my husband, ‘So much has changed for us. Birdie almost makes me want to have a baby.’ Granted, I’m not in that place in my life yet, but Birdie is like no other baby I ever met. She is the best of Bryan and Brie. She is just so good-natured. I’ve never seen her cry. She could give any girl baby fever.”

source: TVInsider





