Kevin Owens talks about headbutting Vince McMahon

“I’ve said this before to my relatives and my friends, and I might have said it in an interview here or there… there are moments in my WWE career that I will forever remember. The Universal title, my debut at NXT, my debut on RAW, winning the Intercontinental title was a huge deal to me, but being in the ring with Vince McMahon and giving him the worst beating that he’s probably ever taken outside of a wrestling match, you know besides the times where he actually faced somebody in the ring bell to bell for a match. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anybody beat Vince McMahon how I beat him, and it was something that will stay with me for a very long time. When I look back at my accolades and the things I accomplished, when it’s all said and done, it’s going to be at the top of the list for sure, or very close to it.”

source: CBS Podcast

