Kevin Owens talks about headbutting Vince McMahon

Oct 6, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“I’ve said this before to my relatives and my friends, and I might have said it in an interview here or there… there are moments in my WWE career that I will forever remember. The Universal title, my debut at NXT, my debut on RAW, winning the Intercontinental title was a huge deal to me, but being in the ring with Vince McMahon and giving him the worst beating that he’s probably ever taken outside of a wrestling match, you know besides the times where he actually faced somebody in the ring bell to bell for a match. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anybody beat Vince McMahon how I beat him, and it was something that will stay with me for a very long time. When I look back at my accolades and the things I accomplished, when it’s all said and done, it’s going to be at the top of the list for sure, or very close to it.”

source: CBS Podcast

(Visited 33 times, 33 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

James Storm on BFG, turning down WWE, babyface vs. heel, future goals, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal