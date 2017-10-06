James Storm talks about why he didn’t sign with WWE

Oct 6, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“A lot of people say it was money, but it wasn’t. It was a family thing. Hunter told me they’d run 100-125 shows over the next two years. My wife wanted to have another kid, but she had to do shots, and I had to be at home a lot more. It was a decision: do I go and live this crazy of wrestling in the WWE or do I stay home and help my wife have another child that she wants? I decided that my family was what is really important to me.”

source: James Storm on Impact Wrestling’s conference call


