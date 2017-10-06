Impact Wrestling Viewership Down with Tag Team Main Event Featuring AAA Stars

This week’s Impact Wrestling episode, featuring AAA stars Texano Jr. & El Hijo del Fantasma defeating Impact stars James Storm & Grand Champion Ethan Carter III in the main event, drew 251,000 viewers. This is down from last week’s 264,000 viewers for the Victory Road episode.

This week’s show did not make the Cable Top 150. Last week’s show ranked #128.

The NFL and the MLB brought competition this week but both of those programs averaged less than 4 million viewers on cable for the night. The NFL topped the night with the MLB coming in second.

Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewers

January 12th Episode: 277,000 viewers

January 19th Episode: 310,000 viewers

January 26th Episode: 307,000 viewers

February 2nd Episode: 299,000 viewers

February 9th Episode: 252,000 viewers

February 16th Episode: 325,000 viewers

February 23rd Episode: 275,000 viewers

March 2nd Episode: 293,000 viewers

March 9th Episode: 292,000 viewers

March 16th Episode: 344,000 viewers

March 23rd Episode: 305,000 viewers

March 30th Episode: 297,000 viewers

April 6th Episode: 309,000 viewers

April 13th Episode: 302,000 viewers

April 20th Episode: 320,000 viewers

April 27th Episode: 255,000 viewers

May 4th Episode: 260,000 viewers

May 11th Episode: 309,000 viewers

May 18th Episode: 272,000 viewers

May 25th Episode: 305,000 viewers

June 1st Episode: 287,000 viewers

June 8th Episode: 318,000 viewers

June 15th Episode: 327,000 viewers

June 22nd Episode: 342,000 viewers

June 29th Episode: 268,000 viewers

July 6th Episode: 345,000 viewers

July 13th Episode: 374,000 viewers

July 20th Episode: 322,000 viewers

July 27th Episode: 286,000 viewers

August 3rd Episode: 276,000 viewers

August 10th Episode: 277,000 viewers

August 17th Episode: 320,000 viewers (Destination X)

August 24th Episode: 296,000 viewers

August 31st Episode: 268,000 viewers

September 7th Episode: 227,000 viewers

September 14th Episode: 239,000 viewers

September 21st Episode: 277,000 viewers

September 28th Episode: 264,000 viewers

October 5th Episode: 251,000 viewers

October 12th Episode:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)