Hart on Bischoff: “He was the worst loser maggot that ever got into wrestling”
“If you had passion for your matches or genius for wrestling talent, it didn’t mean anything to Eric Bischoff. He was the worst loser maggot that ever got into wrestling. I could strangle him when I hear him say that (I was broken in WCW), because that is so not true. I was so on fire. I wanted to take the world on. He was such an idiot. I would say all that right to him if he were sat next to you.”
(Visited 25 times, 25 visits today)