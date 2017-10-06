Goldberg WWE 24 Preview, Nikki Bella on Her Next Dance, Fans on the Women’s Evolution

– The WWE 24 special on Bill Goldberg will premiere on the WWE Network after RAW goes off the air on Monday, November 13th. Below is a preview for the special:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which Superstar has done the most to grow the Women’s Evolution – Charlotte Flair, Sasha Bank, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Emma, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Asuka, The Bella Twins, SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya or other. As of this writing, 28% voted for Flair while 20% went with Banks, 14% voted for The Bellas, 11% for Bliss, 7% for Asuka and 7% for other. The rest received 4% or less.

– Nikki Bella’s routine on next Monday’s “Dancing With The Stars” episode will be inspired by her comeback to WWE from her neck injury. She posted the following while rehearsing for the dance:

Most Memorable Year… Contemporary Dance… Fight Song… This week has so much meaning to me. Can’t wait to express to all of you my comeback at @wwe from a serious neck injury on the dance floor. Love what @theartemc has come up with! Totally put my emotions into the dance. And #teamsmackdown got a special visitor yesterday Our little Birdie! She LOVES watching dance and dancing! It’s soooo cute! #dwts #birdiebee #mybirdiebee #fearlessnikki #bellaarmy #stayfearless #totallyfearless photos taken by @vanity.claire

