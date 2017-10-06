First Match Announced for Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory

Impact Wrestling has made official their first match for next month’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view. Knockouts Champion Sienna will defend her title in a Four Way Match, against Allie, Gail Kim, and Taryn Terrell.

Bound For Glory will be held Sunday November 5th in Ottawa, Ontario. Gail Kim and Allie are from nearby Toronto. Gail could possibly retire as Knockouts Champion; she’s already announced that she would retire at the end of 2017.

(Visited 34 times, 34 visits today)