Eli Drake and oVe Will Defend Their Titles at Upcoming Border City Wrestling Event
Current Impact Wrestling Global Champion Eli Drake will defend his title at Border City Wrestling’s ‘Excellence’ event on Saturday October 14th, at the St. Clair College SportsPlex in Winsdor, Ontario. BCW has not said who Drake’s opponent will be.
Current Impact World Tag Team Champions oVe (Dave & Jake Crist) will also defend their titles at BCW’s ‘Excellence’ event. An opponent has not been named yet.
Also at ‘Excellence’ will be former WWE stars Santino Marella and Rey Mysterio, along with Impact’s Sienna, Allie, and Rosemary.