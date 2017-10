Via Instagram Chris Jericho reveals his favorite match of all time:

“When people ask me what my favorite match is, I always say the ladder match vs @officialshawnmichaels from No Mercy on Oct 5, 2008!. The match, the story, the build up, the finish… it was the culmination of one of the best told stories & angles in @wwe history! Thanks Shawn!”

