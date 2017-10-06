Chris Jericho praises Vince McMahon on the Ross Report

“When you work for Vince McMahon, there is a work ethic that is instilled in you that is second to none. Anybody that comes through that system, if you have talent, you will work extra hard to make things happen. I am talking about everybody from Jesse Ventura becoming the Governor of Minnesota; Mick Foley becoming a New York Times Best Selling Author, The Rock, Batista, John Cena, you (JR), me, there is a work ethic that is instilled in us that has enabled it all to happen and that comes from working in the WWE.”

source: The Ross Report





