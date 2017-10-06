Charlotte on Ric Flair’s 30 For 30, Jerry Lawler vs. Buff Bagwell, Kane WWE 2K18 Video

– Below is new WWE 2K18 gameplay video featuring Kane vs. Kane:

– WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will be facing former WCW star Buff Bagwell at the free “Downtown Meltdown” wrestling show in Memphis, Tennessee on Thursday, October 19th at 7pm. The event takes place on Beale Street at Handy Park.

– Charlotte Flair tweeted the following after watching a sneak peek at the ESPN 30 For 30 special on her father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, that premieres on Tuesday, November 7th. For those who missed it, you can see the trailer below:

.@RoryKarpf showed me my dads .@RicFlairNatrBoy .@30for30 before it airs Nov. 7th! The world will finally understand my dads first LOVE. 👏🏻 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) October 5, 2017

