Brock Lesnar added to the Survivor Series

Brock Lesnar has been added to the Survivor Series pay-per-view page after he was left out of the event.

Lesnar was not originally scheduled to be a part of the show but is now also showing up on Raws leading up to the Survivor Series. Interesting enough, Lesnar is not advertised on the Raw the day after the Survivor Series.

One Superstar who will not be at the show is John Cena, who is once again missing this particular pay-per-view. Cena has missed the past two Survivor Series – in 2015 and 2016 – as he was busy filming the reality TV show for FOX.





