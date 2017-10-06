Bobby Roode on his entrance music being a blessing

Oct 6, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Here Bobby Roode talks about his entrance music being a blessing: “It wasn’t me at all, actually. I had a different song picked out. I was about to debut on NXT, and about a week or two later, as I waited for some paperwork to be finished up, I had a conversation with Triple H about the character and what I wanted to do. He came up to me that TV taping and said, ‘Hey I’ve got this song that we have, and I think it kind of fits your character a little better, so why don’t you have a listen?’ So it could’ve went one of two ways: It could’ve really sucked or it could’ve been really great. And it’s been better than great – glorious, I guess you could say. The song itself was a blessing. It’s been a gift, because in this business, everyone talks about the entrance, but without the song, there is no entrance.”

source: ESPN

(Visited 40 times, 40 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

James Storm on BFG, turning down WWE, babyface vs. heel, future goals, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal