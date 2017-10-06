Bobby Roode on his entrance music being a blessing

Here Bobby Roode talks about his entrance music being a blessing: “It wasn’t me at all, actually. I had a different song picked out. I was about to debut on NXT, and about a week or two later, as I waited for some paperwork to be finished up, I had a conversation with Triple H about the character and what I wanted to do. He came up to me that TV taping and said, ‘Hey I’ve got this song that we have, and I think it kind of fits your character a little better, so why don’t you have a listen?’ So it could’ve went one of two ways: It could’ve really sucked or it could’ve been really great. And it’s been better than great – glorious, I guess you could say. The song itself was a blessing. It’s been a gift, because in this business, everyone talks about the entrance, but without the song, there is no entrance.”

source: ESPN

