Bayley Talks Possible Character Change, If She Thinks People Underestimate Her, More

Bayley recently spoke with Metro.co.uk to promote the November RAW live events in the UK.

How frustrating was it to be out with your recent injury? Did you watch much wrestling while you were recovering?

It was hard for me to watch wrestling because I get really anxious whenever I watch matches. If I see something I like I want to practise it and try it myself.

This sounds like I’m a loser but when I’m feeling down or I need a bit of motivation I do watch old NXT matches because they have some of my favourite memories as a performer in WWE. I watch a lot of that to put me back on the right mindset – including my match with Nia Jax at NXT Takeover: London. She’s the one I want to get back at, and I defeated her that night! That was a match I watched a few times.

Would you describe yourself as an ambitious person? Do you think people underestimate you at times?

I would like to think I am! I wouldn’t be in this position if I wasn’t. It takes a lot of hard work for anybody to get any type of success in life, but it’s a lot for a person to leave their family every week and travel the road in the dark.

I’d like to think I’m ambitious, and I like proving people wrong and surprising people. It might take me longer than some, but I will show people that I belong here.

Considering your storyline with Sasha Banks at the moment, a lot of fans are wondering if your character is going to get darker and meaner over the next few months. Are you comfortable if that happens?

It’s something I think about because I know anything is possible when you’re with WWE. I don’t know if I have to go to the dark side, although I do read all the tweets and I do know it’s what the fans are kinda hoping for.

As a performer I need to change in the ring, to be a little bit more aggressive and go about things in a different way rather than Bayley following the rules all the time. I might have to bend the rules a little bit to get what I want this time around. I realised when I was out with my injury that I need to go about things differently and not let people push me around so much.

