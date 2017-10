AJ Lee on Living with Mental Illness (Video), WWE NXT Dark Match, No Way Jose

– Below is video of former WWE Superstar AJ Lee, Wrestling with Depression’s Marty DeRosa and others talking about living with mental illness for Chicago Magazine. This is a part of their coverage for Mental Illness Awareness Week.

– The dark match before this week’s WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University saw No Way Jose defeat Marcel Barthel (Axel Dieter Jr.).

– Randy Orton posted the following on new tools he’s using to combat muscle adhesion. The WWE veteran is set to face Rusev at Sunday’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

Thank you @Hawkgrips_iastm @Hawkgrips for the new tools I have to combat muscle adhesion. And props to @WWE_Heckatc for teaching me the proper technique for using them. A post shared by Randy Orton (@randyorton) on Oct 3, 2017 at 8:27pm PDT

