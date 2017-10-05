WWE hall of famer would like to see a women’s rumble match

WWE hall of famer Lita (Amy Dumas) shared an idea in Paris during a Q&A:

“I would absolutely love if there was a Women’s Rumble. If anybody has seen the Mae Young Classic, has watched Ring of Honor, has watched these promotions around the world, there are no shortage of entrants of who could be in that Royal Rumble. I think that we all should start a hashtag ‘#WomensRoyalRumble’ because you know, that’s how things happened before. Create that buzz, and they’ll eventually listen.”

