WWE 1997: Dawn of the Attitude DVD review

1997: Dawn of the Attitude (DVD)

The Attitude Era is one of – if not the – most celebrated and fondly remembered periods in WWE history. It was a time when the company underwent perhaps its most dramatic transition to date, changing from limp, family-friendly programming to a product that pushed the envelope and relished in breaking boundaries. In short, it was the then World Wrestling Federation getting with the times.

In the late ’90s, pop culture well and truly had bite. With shows like South Park and The Jerry Springer Show leading the way, television was changing. It was meaner, harder, raunchier. Some companies such as ECW had seen this change coming some years previous and had already established themselves as alternatives to WWE’s more PG approach to wrestling. In 1996, WWE’s main rival WCW got in on the action, injecting its storylines with a pretty revolutionary dose of reality that blurred the lines between fact and fiction, and revitalised the company and its characters. As a result, WCW was hammering WWE in the ratings and had taken the top spot as the world’s number one wrestling promotion. But on a relatively wholesome TV network like TNT, there was only so far WCW could go with its new creative direction. If WWE was going to reclaim its throne, drastic measures were going to have to be taken. This meant the introduction of edgier characters, ramped-up violence, and more adult storylines. In essence, everything that WCW was unable to do, and thus the Era of Attitude was born.

1997: Dawn of the Attitude is a three-disc set headlined by an excellent 60-minute roundtable discussion hosted by everyone’s favourite WWE personality, Renee Young. Her esteemed guests are the eclectic combination of Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley, Kane, Ron Simmons and The Godfather. Young peppers the hour with questions but doesn’t actually get that many in, and in this case it’s a positive as it allows the conversation between the legends to grow organically. With a bare bones set and really nothing in the way of production, it feels like an intimate chat between old friends reminiscing fondly on a year that not only changed the direction of the company in such a historic way, but their careers and lives forever.

They discuss the pieces of the puzzle that led to the Attitude Era, from the infamous Montreal Screwjob (of course) and the emergence of divas like Sunny and Sable, to the arrival of D-Generation X and the often forgotten late-night show Shotgun Saturday Night, which ran for two years from January 1997 and was perhaps the true inception of WWE’s more adult programming.

The only real downside of the roundtable itself is that it is only an hour long. It’s so easy to get caught up in the conversation and the time just flies by. A lot more ground could have been covered if it went for another hour, but regardless it’s a pleasure to listen to and leaves you wanting more, so hopefully in the future we’ll get DVDs on 1998 and 1999, the years when the Attitude Era was in full swing.

As well as the main feature, the set also includes an additional six hours of matches and segments:

Royal Rumble – January 19

WWE Championship: Sycho Sid vs. Shawn Michaels

Shotgun Saturday Night – January 25

Bret Hart vs. Mankind

RAW – March 3

European Championship Tournament Finals: Owen Hart vs. The British Bulldog

RAW – March 17

WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Bret Hart vs. Sycho Sid

Slammy Awards – March 21

Owen Hart Acceptance Speech

WrestleMania 13 – March 23

Submission Match – Special Guest Referee Ken Shamrock: Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin

RAW – April 21

Street Fight: Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin

RAW – May

Jim Ross Interviews Mick Foley

King of the Ring – June 8

King of the Ring Tournament Finals: Hunter Hearst Helmsley vs. Mankind

RAW – July 7

Bret Hart’s Anti-American Tirade

RAW – July 14

World Tag Team Championship: Owen Hart & The British Bulldog vs. Steve Austin

RAW – July 21

Flag Match: The Hart Foundation vs. Steve Austin, Dude Love & The Undertaker

In Your House: Ground Zero – September 7

Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker

One Night Only – September 20

European Championship: The British Bulldog vs. Shawn Michaels

RAW – September 22

Stone Cold Stuns McMahon

RAW – October 6

Shawn Michaels & Triple H Brag After Badd Blood

Survivor Series – November 9

Kane vs. Mankind

Survivor Series – November 9

WWE Championship: Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels

In Your House: D-Generation X – December 7

Intercontinental Championship: The Rock vs. Steve Austin

RAW – December 8

Sable in a Potato Sack

RAW – December 22

European Championship: Shawn Michaels vs. Triple H

