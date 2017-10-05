The Rack Radio Show Extra Podcast Total Bellas Season 2 Episode 5 Review

Oct 5, 2017 - by Rack Radio Show

On this week’s edition of The Rack Extra: Total Bellas, Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin recapped everything that went down on the Season 2 Episode 5 of E! Network’s Total Bellas. Topics on the show included:

*Mama Bella Raps & Has a Meltdown
*JJ decides to have a prank weekend
*The Bella Twins tasted their wine for the first time
*Brie Bella debates whether to taste it or not

And More!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Extra: Total Bellas presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.

