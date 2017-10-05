Ric Flair to appear at Hero & Villains Fan Fest in November

Oct 5, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

– Ric Flair’s first public appearance ever since being hospitalized on August 12 will come on November 18 at the Heroes & Villains Fan Fest in Atlanta. His involvement was announced by the Heroes & Villains official Twitter account yesterday. The event will take place at the Georgia World Congress Center. The price to go in is $55 plus an additional fee to meet the two-time WWE Hall of Famer. The prices for photo ops or signatures for Flair, or anyone else, have not been announced yet. For more information go to http://www.heroesfanfest.com/atlanta.

