Lita: WWE Is Considering Tag Team Titles for Women’s Divison

During a recent Q& A event in Paris, France, WWE Hall of Famer Lita was asked about possible Tag Team Championships for the WWE Women’s Division. Lita’s response is below.

“There has been talks of tag titles for the Women’s Division and I think that I love that they first introduced the MITB briefcase, that’s been a long time coming and that adds an element of surprise within the title picture.”

Lita also mentioned that there would need to be an expansion of the RAW and SmackDown Live rosters

“I would love to see these rumored tag titles appear sooner than later, but for that to happen, I hope they bring up these women that are already at NXT or some women they’ve seen on the Mae Young Classic and expand the roster.”

There are currently 11 women on the RAW roster (including inactive stars). SmackDown Live has eight women on their roster (including inactive stars).

The WWF had a Women’s Tag Team Championship from 1983-1989. Among those to hold those titles were The Glamour Girls (Judy Martin & Leilani Kai), who held the titles twice and were tag team champions when the titles were abandoned in 1989.

SOURCES: IWNerd and wrestlingnews.co

