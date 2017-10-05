Good News For Lucha Underground?

Oct 5, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Several weeks ago we reported on the uncertain future for the El Rey network’s wrestling program Lucha Underground. With the third season nearing a close and the show not yet beginning filming for a 4th season (despite having wrapped season three 15 months ago) made fans and talent alike question the shows future.

According to Brian Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer, there is some good news for LU. The program has found funding for a 4th season, however it is said that there may be budget cuts to the production (LU is well known for filming their backstage segments in a soap opera/ Robert Rodriguez movie-like manner).

