Title Match & Debut on Tonight’s WWE NXT, The Bella Twins Teaser, The Miz and The Bar

– Below is alternate footage of The Bar and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz attacking Roman Reigns on Monday’s RAW. As noted, Cesaro and Sheamus will be on MizTV next Monday and it’s believed that the segment will set up a six-man match at WWE TLC with RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose reuniting The Shield with Reigns to take on Miz, Sheamus and Cesaro.

– The following matches were taped for tonight’s WWE NXT episode:

* Ruby Riot & Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay & Peyton Royce

* Lio Rush debuts vs. Aleister Black

* Kairi Sane vs. Aliyah

* Roderick Strong vs. NXT Champion Drew McIntyre with the title on the line

– The Bella Twins tweeted the following teaser for a special video to be released once their YouTube channel hits 900,000 subscribers. The channel launched on November 17th, 2016 and currently has 875,277 subscribers with 155,598,854 video views.

Something AMAZING awaits The #BellaArmy when we hit 900K! We're almost there, hit "subscribe" to make it happen! https://t.co/YTaYIL7pXg pic.twitter.com/YtdcItlIxE — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) September 30, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

