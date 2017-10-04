Stephanie McMahon attends BGCOA Youth of the Year ceremony

WWE Chief Brand Office Stephanie McMahon attended the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Youth of the Year ceremony last week held at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C. McMahon introduced Sharnae, one of the six YOY finalists, and discussed her close family connection and passion for supporting the Club as both her husband and father were Club kids and are now both in the Alumni Hall of Fame. In 2016, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and WWE announced a multi-year, national partnership to support bullying prevention efforts and help create a safe environment for today’s youth. To support Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s mission, WWE utilizes its global platforms including WWE Network and TV broadcasts, live events, digital, social media and TV production, to generate awareness and raise funds for the organization. Additionally, WWE makes a financial contribution to support BGCA and the 4,500 Clubs across the U.S.

