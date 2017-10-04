Promo for Monday’s RAW MizTV Segment, The Hype Bros on WWE HIAC, Tyler Breeze

– Below is a preview for Monday’s WWE RAW with Sheamus and Cesaro on MizTV with WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. As noted, the segment will likely set up The Shield’s reunion at WWE TLC as The Miz & The Bar vs. Roman Reigns & RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose is expected.

– As noted, Breezango will bring back their Fashion Files segment at the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view on Sunday. The segment was scheduled to return on last night’s SmackDown. Tyler Breeze tweeted the following on the return of the segment:

#SDLive new lead popped up! See ya Sunday 👮🏼 🚨 — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) October 4, 2017

– Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder tweeted the following on their Hell In a Cell Kickoff pre-show match against Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable on Sunday:

Hell in a Cell. #HypeBros are making a statement. Time to get back on the right track. @WWE pic.twitter.com/zc4hKFr9ip — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) October 4, 2017

