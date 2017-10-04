Next Week’s WWE 205 Live, Shane McMahon – Kevin Owens Update, Charlotte and Becky

– Below is video of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair talking to Dasha Fuentes after their loss to Carmella and SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya on this week’s SmackDown from Denver. Regarding if the loss hinders Charlotte’s momentum going into the match with Natalya on Sunday at Hell In a Cell, Flair says it does not. She goes on and says Carmella can only hit her when she’s not looking. Becky also takes shots at Carmella and Natalya, calling their behaviors disgusting & disgraceful.

– Rich Swann vs. TJP has been announced for next week’s WWE 205 Live episode.

– As noted, the Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens Hell In a Cell match at Sunday’s pay-per-view now has a Falls Count Anywhere stipulation on it. This week’s SmackDown ended with a brawl between the two that saw Owens powerbomb the SmackDown Commissioner through a merchandise table on the concourse of the Pepsi Center. Owens later beat Shane down in the ring and delivered a headbutt before leaving him laying to end the show. Below are a few shots from the segment:

