News on The Undertaker and Maryse

– The Undertaker will be making a rare Comic Con appearance later this month as he will be representing WWE at the Wizard World Comic Con Oklahoma City. The appearance will be on October 28 at the Cox Convention Center between 10:30AM and 2:30PM. A photo op with Taker will cost $90 while an autograph will cost $80. A VIP package selling for $375 is also available which consists of a 3-day pass to Wizard World Oklahoma City, an exclusive WWE VIP Gift Bag worth $150, and a bunch of other perks. This will be The Undertaker’s first official public appearance ever since he lost the main event of WrestleMania 33 against Roman Reigns. For more information and to purchase tickets go to http://wizd.me/OklahomaCityPR.

