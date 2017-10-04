Lio Rush on His WWE NXT TV Debut (Video), WWE Hypes Kairi Sane, WWE Stock

– As noted, tonight’s WWE NXT episode will see the debut of Lio Rush against the undefeated Aleister Black. In the video below, Rush talks to Christy St. Cloud and says fans can expect to see him do something he’s been doing his entire life – making the impossible, possible. Rush says he’s accomplished a lot of things that others have taken an entire lifetime to accomplish and he’s here to show that he’s not just the new guy, he’s The Man of The Hour and it’s his time.

Regarding Black and if he has a plan for the match, Rush says a lot of people have tried to make their mark against Black but very few have succeeded. Black will find out that Rush is unlike anyone he’s ever seen in the ring and the outcome of their match will be pretty interesting.

– WWE stock was up 0.04% today, closing at $23.64 per share. Today’s high was $23.88 and the low was $23.53.

– Tonight’s NXT episode will also see the yellow brand TV debut of Mae Young Classic winner Kairi Sane. WWE posted the following on her match against Aliyah tonight:

The Pirate Princess sets course for NXT With her winning performance in the Mae Young Classic having already earned her an opportunity to vie for the vacant NXT Women’s Title at TakeOver: Houston, Kairi Sane now prepares to cross a new milestone in her career: Her debut on NXT TV. Though Sane’s opponents for TakeOver’s Fatal 4-Way Match will be decided via qualifying matches in the coming weeks, The Pirate Princess will no doubt look to send an emphatic statement to all would-be contenders with her maiden voyage in NXT competition. Watch the Mae Young Classic Champion do battle tonight on WWE NXT at 8/7 C.

