Lance Russell Comments On His Legacy Left In The Business

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling spoke with Lance Russell in February 2016: Covering his start in sports broadcasting through his arrival on the pro wrestling scene, Lance Russell has been a part of some of pro wrestling’s greatest moments and has been identified as one of the key voices of a generation of wrestling fans. Sitting ringside for famous bouts such as Jerry Lawler vs. Andy Kaufman and The Tupelo Concession Stand Brawl, Russell provided the soundtrack for Memphis Wrestling and is as identifiable with the matches and stars of the territory as the wrestlers themselves.

“What I saw in professional wrestling, brother I saw stuff with more guys in one place, in one little hokey-dokey place which with Jerry Jarrett/ Memphis Wrestling. I saw more down there than all the people who went to Madison Square Garden every night and you can say what you want to and you believe yours and I’ll believe mine but I think I was one of the most blessed guys in the world in terms of being able to say man, I saw it all.”

“”The biggest thing that I got a kick out of is the fans. When you go today and I’ve been in arenas and casinos and all of that and here are the fans of Memphis, Tennessee and when I say that I am talking about all the way around Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas and they all say the same thing without any prompting and that is I’ll never forget Saturday morning.”

