IMPACT Wrestling Channel Is Now on Pluto TV

Pluto TV’s “Pro Wrestling” channel (on Channel 204) has been rebranded as the IMPACT Wrestling channel. As the “Pro Wrestling” channel, viewers could watch TNA pay-per-views from the mid-2000s. The channel is currently airing episodes of IMPACT from earlier this year.

Below is the channel description from Pluto TV:

“Showcases top professional wrestling stars such as Eli Drake, Bobby Lashley, the high-flying X-Division, the lovely and lethal Knockouts, including Sienna, Rosemary and Gail Kim, plus talent from international partner promotions such as Johnny Impact, Naomichi Marufuji and El Hijo del Fantasma. The 3,000+ hour library features household industry names such as Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Sting, Kurt Angle, Kevin Nash, Jeff Jarrett, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode and many more.”

