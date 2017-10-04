Former WWE superstar thinks women will will ultimately headline WrestleMania

Ryback commented via his Podcast:

“That’s the whole point of life, you evolve and move on. It’s a whole different question to say ‘should that match go on last?’, but ultimately does it even matter anymore? People are buying it, there’s no limits on the matches anymore, essentially, so you might watch the match before go 45 minutes and have the match of the night, and then they go out there and do 20-25, but they’re the main event. They might kill it and deliver, and they always do, so it will happen, one way or another, it will eventually.”





(Visited 25 times, 25 visits today)