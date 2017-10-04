Backstage Story of Christian’s 2-Day Title Reign

In a recent edition of Edge and Christian’s Pod of Awesomeness, former WWE World Champion Christian and Randy Orton discussed the infamous 2-day title reign and the reason behind it. For those who do not remember, in 2011 Christian became a world champion in WWE for the first time when he defeated Alberto Del Rio in a ladder match for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship only to drop the title to Orton 2 days later in an episode of Smackdown.

According to Christian, Vince McMahon had decided to do the sudden title change to spark an immediate interest in a feud between Orton and Christian since the two were veterans leading a young Smackdown roster. Christian noted that Orton was very much AGAINST the idea of the sudden title change and argued to Vince himself since fans had waited so long to see him become world champion.

Also, Christian noted that immediate plans saw the 2 engaging in a feud leading up to Summerslam that year. During that time, Mark Henry became very popular and management contemplated changing plans to see Henry having a match with Orton at the event. Christian fought to keep his spot on the PPV, telling management “Mark deserves it, but so do I.”

source: THE SpOTLight





(Visited 57 times, 57 visits today)