Another Impact Wrestling Talent Announces His Departure

We noted last week that Impact Wrestling departures were expected as several contracts were expiring soon.

Robbie E announced his exit last week and now Eddie Kingston has announced his departure. Kingston was one of the names reported to be leaving, along with Low Ki.

Below is Eddie’s tweet announcing the departure:

I am no longer with @IMPACTWRESTLING and want to thank them for everything. I am now open for bookings @ EddieKingston74@gmail.com — Eddie Kingston (@MadKing1981) October 4, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 56 times, 56 visits today)