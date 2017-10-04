10/4/17 WWE NXT Recap: Ruby/Nikki vs. Iconic Duo, Kairi Sane Debuts; McIntyre vs. Strong for the Title

NXT opens with a “We Stand with Las Vegas” still-shot, and then we see the hype video for tonight’s main event: Drew McIntyre vs. Roderick Strong for the NXT Championship. We see the NXT opening video and then head into the arena where Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness and Percy Watson welcome us to the show. We are informed that Aleister Black will be in action tonight.

Match #1: Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

Riot starts the match against Kay. They lock up and Kay drops Riot with a fireman’s carry takeover and then locks in an arm-bar. Riot fights to her feet and takes Kay down with a dropkick. Kay gets away and tags in Royce. Riot delivers an elbow to Royce and rolls her up with a school boy, but Royce quickly kicks out. Riot takes Royce down with a scoop slam and then knocks Kay to the floor. Riot splashes down onto Riot and goes for the cover, but Kay breaks it up. Royce takes Riot to the corner and tags in Kay. Riot comes back with a roll-up, but Kay kicks out at two and takes Riot down to the mat. Kay backs Riot into the corner and delivers a few right hands and then tags in Royce. Royce delivers a few clubbing shots to the back and then sends her into the corner. Royce sends Riot to the opposite corner and tags in Kay. The Iconic Duo double-slam Riot to the mat and Kay goes for the cover, but Riot kicks out at two.

Kay connects with a shot to the back and Nikki Cross comes from the crowd and gets into the corner. Royce tags back in and takes Riot down to the mat and locks in a rear chin-lock. Riot fights to her feet and Cross gets on the apron. Riot and Royce deliver simultaneous face-busters and Cross reaches for the tag and Kay and Cross tag in. Cross takes Kay down with forearms and then delivers shots to Royce as well. Cross takes Kay down with a running cross-body and then delivers the Scorpion Death Drop. Royce breaks it up and then sends Riot to the floor as the Iconic Duo double-team Cross. Kay delivers a bulldog to Cross on Royce’s knee and Royce goes for the cover, but Cross kicks out at two. Kay tags in and Riot pulls Royce to the floor. Cross smacks Kay and then applies a rear face-lock. Riot tags back in and double dropkicks Royce and Kay. Riot kicks Kay in the back of the head and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross.

We take a look back to last week’s match between Lars Sullivan and Oney Lorcan, which Sullivan won. We then see Sullivan continuing the beat down on Lorcan until Danny Burch made the save. We see Sullivan in the Performance Center and he finds out Burch has challenge him to a match. Sullivan says he is always in control of everything he does, but his opponents are afraid of the so-called uncontrolable rage that he has. He recommends to Burch that he should be in control of his fear next week.

We see Roderick Strong getting ready for his match backstage. We then see that Aleister Black will be in action after the break.

Back from the break, we see Zelina Vega. She says she is not concerned about Johnny Gargano wanting a rematch with Andrade “Cien” Almas. She says Almas will beat Gargano over and over again and each victory will get them closer to an NXT Championship opportunity. She says they brought Gargano back to life and his lifeline will be dead.

We take a look back to the match between Adam Cole and Eric Young last week, which was won by Cole. We see that SAnitY will meet The Undisputed Era in a Six-Man Tag Team Match in two weeks.

Match #2: Lio Rush vs. Aleister Black

Before the match, The Velveteen Dream attacks Rush in the ring as Black looks on from the entrance ramp. Black goes up top and delivers the Purple Rainmaker. Dream slithers in the ring and stares down Black. Black flips into the ring and sits down as Dream exits. Dream slaps the apron and asks Black what his name is. Dream tells Black to acknowledge him and tells Black he is going to make Black say his name. Black stares off into the distance and completely ignores Dream.

We see that Kairi Sane will be in action up next.

Match #3: Kairi Sane vs. Aliyah

They lock up and Sane goes behind with a waist-lock. Aliyah turns it into one of her own, but Sane turns it into a headlock. Sane comes off the ropes with a forearm shot and sends Aliyah into the corner. Aliyah dodges her and delivers a tilt-a-whirl back-breaker and goes for the cover, but Sane kicks out at two. Aliyah kicks Sane in the spine and delivers a rolling neck-breaker. Aliyah goes for the cover, but Sane kicks out at two. Aliyah delivers another back-breaker and then applies a bow-and-arrow submission in the middle of the ring. Sane comes back with a knee shot to the jaw and charges into the corner. Aliyah moves and Sane goes shoulder-first into the ring post. Aliyah delivers rights and lefts and comes off the ropes, but Sane moves and delivers a spear to Aliyah. Sane goes for the cover, but Aliyah kicks out at two. Sane delivers chops and takes Aliyah to the corner and spears her again. Sane delivers the sliding forearm and then goes up top. Sane delivers the In-Sane Elbow and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Kairi Sane.

We see Drew McIntyre warming up backstage. His match against Roderick Strong is up next.

We see that Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan, and Peyton Royce will face off in a Triple Threat Match next week, with the winner joining the Fatal Four-Way Match for the vacant NXT Women’s Championship at NXT TakeOver: Houston. We are also reminded that Johnny Gargano and Andrade “Cien” Almas will go one-on-one on next week’s show.

Match #4: NXT Championship Match – Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Roderick Strong

They lock up and McIntyre backs Strong into the corner. McIntyre tosses Strong into the corner, but Strong comes back and applies a side headlock. Strong goes for a takedown, but McIntyre fights out and drops Strong with a shoulder tackle. Strong backs into the corner and looks at McIntyre as we head to a break.

We’re back and Strong connects with an uppercut and then drives his shoulder into McIntyre in the corner. McIntyre comes back with a kick to the chest and goes for the cover, but Strong kicks out at one. McIntyre delivers a couple chops and slams Strong in the corners. McIntyre delivers a belly-to-belly release suplex that sends Strong to the floor. McIntyre goes out as well and drops Strong onto the barricade. McIntyre chops Strong and goes to toss him back into the ring, but Strong swings around and kicks McIntyre in the head. Strong comes off the apron and delivers a knee shot to McIntyre’s face. McIntyre comes back and shoves Strong into the apron, but Strong comes back with a back drop onto the steel steps. Strong tosses McIntyre back into the ring and delivers a back-breaker and then a dropkick. Strong goes for the cover, but McIntyre kicks out at two. Strong delivers another back-breaker and goes for another cover, but McIntyre kicks out again.

Strong takes McIntyre to the corner and delivers a few slaps to McIntyre. Strong stomps away on McIntyre in the corner and then delivers a few knee shots. Strong applies an abdominal stretch, but McIntyre counters and slams Strong into the corner. McIntyre goes up top, but Strong counters with a dropkick as McIntyre dives. Strong goes for the cover, but McIntyre kicks out at two. Strong stomps down onto McIntyre’s chest and goes for another cover, but McIntyre kicks out again. Strong kicks McIntyre in the face and stomps on him against the ropes. Strong picks McIntyre up, but McIntyre fights back. Strong comes back with an elbow and then McIntyre counters with a vertical suplex as we head to a break.

We’re back and Strong is in control, but McIntyre counters with a boot to the face. McIntyre connects with an elbow in the corner and then delivers another kick. McIntyre delivers a reverse Alabama Slam and goes for the cover, but Strong kicks out at two. McIntyre goes for the Future Shock DDT, but Strong counters and delivers a power slam. Strong goes for the cover, but McIntyre kicks out at two. Strong goes for a Tiger Driver, but McIntyre counters and delivers a spine-buster. McIntyre goes for the cover, but Strong kicks out at two. McIntyre sets Strong on the top rope and delivers a chop. McIntyre climbs as well, but Strong counters and goes for the sunset power bomb. McIntyre holds on, but Strong connects with an enzuiguri. Strong delivers a superplex from the top rope and goes for the cover, but McIntyre kicks out at two.

Both men get to their feet and exchange chops in the center of the ring. They deliver right hands and Strong delivers a Tiger Bomb. Strong goes for the cover, but McIntyre kicks out at two. McIntyre gets to his feet and delivers a stiff headbutt to Strong and both men are down. McIntyre picks Strong up and climbs to the middle rope. McIntyre delivers a sidewalk slam from the ropes and goes for the cover, but Strong kicks out at two. McIntyre sets up for the Claymore, but Strong counters with a knee strike. Strong delivers two more knee strikes and then slams him down to the mat. Strong comes off the ropes and delivers the Sick Kick and goes for the cover, but McIntyre kicks out at two.

McIntyre goes to the floor, but Strong follows him. McIntyre grabs him and slams throws him back-first into the ring post. McIntyre tosses Strong back into the ring and delivers the Future Shock DDT. McIntyre sets up in the corner and delivers the Claymore and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still NXT Champion: Drew McIntyre.

After the match, McIntyre and Strong get to their feet and nod to each other. They shake hands and Strong leaves the ring. Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly appear on the stage and Cole claps Strong on the back as Fish and O’Reilly nod in agreement. Strong looks at them as they leave and then turns to look at McIntyre, who is staring him down.

