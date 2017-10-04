10/3/17 WWE 205 Live Recap: Kalisto vs. Daivari, Ali vs. Gulak; Gallagher vs. Alexander Main Event

205 Live opens with a recap of Enzo Amore’s promo on the entire Cruiserweight Division at the end of Raw on Monday night, which ended with the Cruiserweight Division debut of Kalisto and Kalisto’s subsequent beat down of Amore.

We see the 205 Live opening video and then go into the arena where Vic Jopseh and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the show. We see that Kalisto will take on Ariya Daivari later tonight, as well as Cedric Alexander going one-on-one with Gentleman Jack Gallagher.

—

Kalisto makes his way to the ring. He says he jumped at the opportunity to join the Cruiserweight Division when Kurt Angle asked him. Enzo Amore interrupts him. Amore calls Kalisto lucky and he should count his lucky ducks rather than show up on the “Zo Show” looking like a schmuck. Amore says Kalisto is the hottest new Cruiserweight signing but his Luchador mask won’t sell for a while, but they will soon be found at the merchandise stands because Kalisto is now on the Zo Show. Kalisto interrupts and wants to revisit how Amore won the Cruiserweight Championship and we see footage of Amore beating Neville at No Mercy after a low blow. Amore laughs it off and says winning is winning and he gives Kalisto props for fighting Braun Strowman and being the United States Championship, but says he has been a “Lucha Letdown” ever since.

Match #1: Kalisto vs. Ariya Daivari

Kalisto gains control early and sends Daivari to the outside. Kalisto springboards out onto Daivari and takes him down to the floor. Kalisto tosses Daivari back into the ring, but Daivari goes to the ropes. Daivari pulls the top rope and lets it go and it smacks Kalisto in the face. Daivari goes for the cover, but Kalisto kicks out at two. Daivari picks Kalisto up, but Kalisto sends him to the corner. Kalisto charges, but Daivari counters with a kick to the face. Daivari stomps away on Kalisto into the corner and then drives a knee into Kalisto’s back and applies a headlock. Kalisto comes back and gets free and then takes Daivari down with a corkscrew headbutt. Kalisto delivers a basement hurricanrana and a DDT and goes for the cover, but Daivari kicks out at two. Kalisto goes for the Solida Del Sol, but Daivari shoves him away and delivers a spine-buster.

Daivari goes up top and connects with the Persian Lion Splash and goes for the cover, but Kalisto kicks out at two. Daivari bends down to pick Kalisto up, but Kalisto quickly counters with the Solida Del Sol and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Kalisto.

—

We take a look back to the last few weeks of the feud between Gentleman Jack Gallagher and The Brian Kendrick and Cedric Alexander. We are reminded that Gallagher and Alexander will go one-on-one later tonight.

We see Drew Gulak walking backstage. He will take on Mustafa Ali after the break.

—

Before the match, Drew Gulak begins going through his Power Point Presentation for a Better 205 Live, but only gets to slide number nine before he is interrupted by Ali’s entrance. Akira Tozawa then comes out and sits on the stage and does his “Ah!” war cry.

Match #2: Drew Gulak vs. Mustafa Ali

Neither man gains an advantage early on. Gulak delivers a headbutt to Ali’s midsection, but Tozawa interrupts with his chant again. Gulak backs Ali into the corner, but Ali gains control and drops Gulak with a hip toss. Ali takes Gulak down with a hurricanrana and then dropkicks him in the face. Ali goes up top and delivers a cross-body. Ali goes for the cover, but Gulak kicks out at two. Ali goes for a spinning DDT, but Gulak counters and drives a knee into Ali’s chest. Gulak goes for the cover, but Ali kicks out at two. Gulak applies a submission down on the mat and Tozawa begins his chant again. Gulak slams Ali down and stomps away on him and then applies another submission. Tozawa begins his chant again and Ali fights back. Ali slaps Gulak across the chest and delivers a dropkick. Ali charges at Gulak and drops him with a leaping neck-breaker. Ali goes for the cover, but Gulak kicks out at two.

Gulak comes back with a right hand to the midsection and then slams Ali into the turnbuckle. Gulak delivers a suplex to Ali into the corner, but Tozawa begins his chant again. Gulak charges, but Ali counters and kicks Gulak in the face. Ali climbs to the top and delivers the 0-5-4 and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Mustafa Ali.

After the match, Tozawa gets into the ring and does his chant again as Gulak is still down.

—

We see that Rich Swann and TJP will go one-on-one on next week’s show.

We go backstage and see The Brian Kendrick. He says he feels bad because he did not stand up for or defend Enzo Amore when the entire Cruiserweight Division turned on him. He says he fell victim to the mob mentality, but he stands with Ariya Daivari and Enzo Amore. He says he does not stand with Cedric Alexander and he looks forward to sitting at ringside tonight. Alexander attacks him from behind and beats him down before walking away.

—

Match #3: Gentleman Jack Gallagher vs. Cedric Alexander

Alexander slams Gallagher into the corner and stomps him down to the mat. Alexander tosses Gallagher across the ring and drops him with a couple European uppercuts. Alexander delivers a dropkick and goes after him, but Gallagher tosses him to the floor. Gallagher kicks Alexander in the neck and then stomps down onto his face. Gallagher applies a rear face-lock down on the mat. Gallagher takes Alexander to the corner and delivers a few stiff kicks and then stomps him down to the mat. Gallagher applies a toe-and-ankle hold and then stomps down onto his legs. Gallagher goes for the cover, but Alexander kicks out at one. Gallagher applies a front face-lock and then drops Alexander with a dropkick. Gallagher goes for the cover, but Alexander kicks out at two. Gallagher kicks Alexander a few more times, but Alexander fires up and delivers a back elbow that sends Gallagher to the floor.

Alexander connects with a suicide dive and beats Gallagher down on the outside. Alexander tosses Gallagher back into the ring, but Gallagher rolls back out. Alexander follows and delivers a forearm shot. Alexander slams Gallagher into the barricade, but Gallagher crawls under the ring. He crawls back out and delivers a clothesline to Alexander. Gallagher grabs William III and takes the umbrella into the ring. Alexander steps on William III and picks it up. Alexander nails Gallagher with William III and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner via disqualification: Gentleman Jack Gallagher.

After the match, Alexander continues to beat down Gallagher. Alexander tosses Gallagher to the floor and slams him into the barricade and then tosses him into the timekeeper’s area. Gallagher fights back, but Alexander tosses him over the announce table. Referees run from the back to separate the men, but Alexander connects with a knee strike from the top rope that sends Gallagher to the outside. The Brian Kendrick comes out to check on Gallagher and stares down Alexander as Alexander tells him to get into the ring.

