WWE Hell In a Cell Kickoff Match Announced, Segment Added to Sunday’s Card

Oct 3, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable vs. Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley has been announced for Sunday’s WWE Hell In a Cell Kickoff pre-show.

WWE has also announced that Tyler Breeze and Fandango will bring back The Fashion Files at the Hell In a Cell pay-per-view on Sunday. The segment was supposed to return on tonight’s SmackDown.

Below is what looks to be the final card for Sunday’s pay-per-view from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan:

Hell In a Cell Match
Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

Hell In a Cell for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
The Usos vs. The New Day

WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya

WWE United States Title Match
Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles

Randy Orton vs. Rusev

Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

Breezango brings back The Fashion Files

Kickoff Pre-show
Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable vs. Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley

