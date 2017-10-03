This Day In Wrestling History – October 3rd

1967Brute Bernard & Mike Paidousis defeat The Von Erichs (Fritz & Waldo), to win the NWA American Tag Team Championship.

1992Barry Windham & Dustin Rhodes defeat Terry Gordy & Steve Williams, to win the WCW World Tag Team Championship.

1994Scott Studd defeats Boo Bradley, to win the Smoky Mountain Wrestling Television Championship (airing October 15th);  Studd is immediately defeated by Bryant Anderson for the championship (Studd vs Anderson airs on TV October 29th).  Also, The Gangstas (New Jack & Mustapha Saed) were awarded the SMW Tag Team Titles following their kayfabe threat of a racial discrimination lawsuit.

2004 – WWE No Mercy, a SmackDown-exclusive pay-per-view, is held in East Rutherford, NJ in front of 10,000 fans.

Sunday Night Heat:
Mark Jindrak defeats Scotty 2 Hotty.
No Mercy:
Eddie Guerrero defeats Luther Reigns (with Mark Jindrak)
Spike Dudley (with D-Von & Bubba Ray Dudley) defeats Nunzio (with Johnny Stamboli), to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.
Billy Kidman defeats Paul London.
Rene Dupree & Kenzo Suzuki defeat Rey Mysterio & Rob Van Dam, to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship.
Big Show defeats Kurt Angle.
John Cena defeats Booker T in the final match of their Best-of-5 Series, to win the WWE United States Championship.
– In a Six-Person Mixed Tag Team Match, Charlie Haas, Rico, & Miss Jackie defeat The Dudley Boyz & Dawn Marie.
JBL defeats The Undertaker in a Last Ride Match, to retain the WWE Championship.

2008 – After airing its last episode on The CW a week earlier, WWE SmackDown airs its first episode on MyNetworkTV.  In the main event, a Champion-vs-Champion-vs Champion Match, Triple H (WWE Champion) defeats Chris Jericho (World Heavyweight Champion) and Matt Hardy (ECW Champion).

2009 – In a Three-Way Match, Jana defeats Lea Morrison and Luscious Latasha, to win the WSU Spirit Championship.

2010 – WWE Hell in a Cell is held in Dallas, in front of 7,500 fans.

Dark Match:
– In a Six-Man Tag Team Match, Goldust, R-Truth, & Kofi Kingston defeat Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, & Dolph Ziggler.
PPV:
– In a Submissions Count Anywhere Match, Daniel Bryan defeats John Morrison and The Miz, to retain the United States Championship.
– In a Hell in a Cell Match, Randy Orton defeats Sheamus, to retain the WWE Championship.
Edge defeats Jack Swagger.
Wade Barrett defeats John Cena;  since he lost, Cena was forced to join The Nexus.
Natalya defeats Divas Champion Michelle McCool via disqualification;  McCool retains the Divas Championship.
– In a Hell in a Cell Match, Kane defeats The Undertaker (with Paul Bearer), to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

2012WWE Main Event airs its first episode on Ion Television.

2016 – In the main event on Monday Night RAW, Sasha Banks defeats Charlotte Flair, to win the RAW Women’s Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: former WWE & TNA talent Mikey Batts (34 years old);  WWE Hall of Famer ‘Bullet’ Bob Armstrong (78 years old);  2-time WWE Tag Team Champion Danny Basham (40 years old), 3-time WWE Intercontinental Champion John Morrison (38 years old);  2-time CWA Heavyweight Champion Darryl ‘Man Mountain Rock’ Peterson (56 years old), former ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion TK O’Ryan (28 years old);  and former WWE commentator/RAW General Manager Mike Adamle (68 years old).

