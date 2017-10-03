Spoiler Notes on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown In Denver

Carmella and SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch is currently scheduled for tonight’s SmackDown from Denver, according to PWInsider. It was also noted that tonight’s return of The Fashion Files from Breezango is inspired by the movie Pulp Fiction.

As noted, the following matches and segments will also take place tonight:

* Tye Dillinger vs. Baron Corbin

* The Usos read SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day their rights

* Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens face off

* A Shinsuke Nakamura interview opens the show

Join us at 8pm EST for live coverage of tonight’s SmackDown, the final blue brand show before Sunday’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

