Speculation on a Big Six-Man at WWE TLC, Segment Set for Next Week’s RAW

The closing segment for this week’s WWE RAW in Denver saw Roman Reigns and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose come together for a reunion of The Shield.

It looks like Reigns, Ambrose and Rollins feuding with The Bar and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz may lead to a six-man main event at the October 22nd WWE TLC pay-per-view but that has not been confirmed.

If the match is to take place, it could be announced after next week’s edition of MizTV. The Miz will interview Cesaro & Sheamus in that segment and after Miz, Cesaro and Sheamus mocked Reigns with Shield-style taunts after beating him down this week, it’s likely that The Shield interrupts the interview. Cesaro and Sheamus had taken out Ambrose and Rollins earlier in the night on this week’s show.

Below are a few photos and clips from this week’s segments:

