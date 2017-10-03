LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 10/3

Oct 3, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens with the roster on the stage, including Vince McMahon, for a moment of silence to remember the victims of Sunday’s shooting in Las Vegas. Greg Hamilton leads the tribute. There is a “We Stand with Las Vegas” graphic on the big screen, just like there was on RAW.

– We go to an opening video package for tonight’s show on the WWE Title chase.

– We’re live from Denver, Colorado with Corey Graves, Byron Saxton and Tom Phillips.

– Renee Young is in the ring for an interview. She introduces her guest and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 35 times, 35 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News, Results     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

EC3 talks BFG, AAA tour, WWE stint, NXT, promos, Cleveland Indians, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal