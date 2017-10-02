WWE Remembers Vegas Shooting Victims at RAW (Photo), WWE Main Event Matches, Hell In a Cell

– Below is a promo for Kevin Owens vs. SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon at next Sunday’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view:

– WWE taped the following matches tonight in Denver for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Heath Slater vs. Dash Wilder

* Rich Swann and Lince Dorado vs. Tony Nese and Noam Dar

– Tonight’s WWE RAW in Denver opened with a moment of silence for the victims of the shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Vince McMahon and the rest of the roster were present for the tribute, which was led by JoJo. You can see a photo of the roster on the stage below:

