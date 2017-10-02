Wrestling community reacts to the mass shootings in Las Vegas

Oct 2, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) – Some 50 people died and more than 400 were hurt when a 64-year-old gunman with an arsenal of at least 10 rifles fired on a Las Vegas country music festival on Sunday, raining down bullets from a 32nd-floor window for several minutes before killing himself.


(Visited 43 times, 43 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

EC3 talks BFG, AAA tour, WWE stint, NXT, promos, Cleveland Indians, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal