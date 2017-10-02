Wrestling community reacts to the mass shootings in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) – Some 50 people died and more than 400 were hurt when a 64-year-old gunman with an arsenal of at least 10 rifles fired on a Las Vegas country music festival on Sunday, raining down bullets from a 32nd-floor window for several minutes before killing himself.

Saddened to learn of the tragedy in Las Vegas. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) October 2, 2017

Sending out love and prayers to the victims and family's in Vegas,praying nonstop for those hanging on to life,God speed love/recovery. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) October 2, 2017

Profound sadness and shock at the news about the massacre last night in Las Vegas. Prayers for the family and friends of those killed. — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) October 2, 2017

Looking to help?

Here are a list of places you can donate blood for the victims of LV. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/i2shhVTFzY — Chelsea Green (@ImChelseaGreen) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone in vegas 🙏mis oraciones para los afectados en el tiroteó de Las Vegas 🙏 — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) October 2, 2017

So many prayers for all the Vegas victims and their families. May God be with all of you. ❤️N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) October 2, 2017

devastated to hear about the shooting in Las Vegas… another senseless tragedy. 💔 #PrayForLasVegas — katarina waters (@katarinasinfamy) October 2, 2017

I was just in Las Vegas all week and I met so many great people. My heart goes out to all those affected. Sending strength and love. — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) October 2, 2017

Praying hard for Vegas. My heart hurts so bad from all this. — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) October 2, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with everyone is Vegas 🙏🏼 — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) October 2, 2017

My thoughts are with everyone affected by this horrible tragedy#LasVegas We Love You — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) October 2, 2017

So grateful to the brave police & 1st responders that ran IN to the horrific scene to save people at the festival @LVMPD. #PrayForVegas 💔🙏 — Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) October 2, 2017

Praying for all those affected from last nights horrendous act. Please lord make this world a safer place for our children. — Traci Brooks (@TheTraciBrooks) October 2, 2017

I have no words for what happened last night. Love and prayers to those in Las Vegas.. heartbreaking. This violence needs to end now💔 — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) October 2, 2017

Today I pray that we, as a country, find our common ground and build on that. I pray for the families of victims in Las Vegas. #GBU — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) October 2, 2017

Vegas is my home away from home Yesterday is heartbreaking 💔 Love and Light to everyone effected by this ONE Love 🌹 — Shelly Martinez (@ShellyFromCali) October 2, 2017





