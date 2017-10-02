This Day In Wrestling History – October 2nd

1976 – Jerry & Ted Oates defeat The Great Kojika & Motoshi Okuma, to win the AJPW All Asia Tag Team Championship.

1989 – Demolition (Ax & Smash) defeat The Brain Busters (Arn Anderson & Tully Blanchard), to win the WWF Tag Team Championship.

1990 – Chris Jericho makes his pro wrestling debut at an event in Ponoka, Alberta, Canada.

1993 – At a Hardcore TV taping, Sabu defeats Shane Douglas, to win the NWA-ECW Heavyweight Championship.

1995 – The Monday Night War continues with WCW Monday Nitro and WWF Monday Night RAW tying in the ratings (2.5 to 2.5).

1999 – WWF’s first Rebellion pay-per-view is held in Birmingham, England, in front of 13,500 fans.

Dark Match:

– Christian defeats Crash Holly.

Rebellion PPV:

– Jeff Jarrett (with Miss Kitty) defeats D’Lo Brown, to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship.

– The Godfather defeats Gangrel

– In a Four Corners Match, Ivory defeats Luna Vachon, Tori, and Jacqueline, to retain the WWF Women’s Championship.

– Chris Jericho (with Curtis Hughes) defeats Road Dogg.

– Chyna defeats Jeff Jarrett (with Miss Kitty) via disqualification.

– Kane defeats The Big Show in a No Disqualification Match.

– Edge & Christian defeat The Acolytes (Bradshaw & Faarooq), and The Holly Cousins (Hardcore & Crash), in a Triangle Tag Team Match

– Triple H defeats The Rock in a Steel Cage Match, to retain the WWF Championship.

2000 – In the Monday Night Wars, WWF RAW IS WAR (5.4 TV rating) beats WCW Monday Nitro (2.6 rating). Nitro featured three title changes. Sgt. AWOL defeated Reno for the vacant WCW Hardcore Championship; the decision was reversed by Commissioner Mike Sanders. Speaking of Sanders, he and Kevin Nash defeat Elix Skipper, in a Handicap Powerbomb Match, allowing Sanders to win the Cruiserweight Championship. Finally, Booker T defeats Jeff Jarrett, to win the vacant World Heavyweight Championship. The title was vacated by Vince Russo earlier in the night.

2006 – On Monday Night RAW, Jeff Hardy defeats Johnny Nitro, to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

2007 – On ECW on Sci-Fi, the WWE Championship is vacated by John Cena, after he suffered a serious pectoral injury on the October 1st Monday Night RAW.

2008 – Mick Foley makes his full TV debut for TNA Wrestling on this evening’s Impact! Foley had been introduced two weeks earlier on the Impact Zone’s video wall.

2009 – WWE celebrates ‘A Decade of SmackDown.’

2011 – WWE Hell In A Cell is held in New Orleans, in front of 9,400 fans.

Dark Match:

– Daniel Bryan defeats JTG.

Hell In A Cell PPV:

– Sheamus defeats Christian.

– Sin Cara Azul defeats Sin Cara Negro.

– Air Boom (Kofi Kingston & Evan Bourne) defeat Jack Swagger & Dolph Ziggler, to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship.

– In a Hell in a Cell Match, Mark Henry defeats Randy Orton, to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

– Cody Rhodes defeats John Morrison, to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

– Beth Phoenix (with Natalya) defeats Kelly Kelly (with Eve Torres), to win the WWE Divas Championship.

– In a Triple Threat Match inside Hell in a Cell, Alberto Del Rio defeats CM Punk and John Cena, to win the WWE Championship.

2016 – TNA Bound for Glory is held at the Impact Zone in Orlando, in front of 1,100 fans. The event featured Gail Kim’s induction into the TNA Hall of Fame.

– Jade defeats Sienna (pre-show match).

PPV:

– DJ Z defeats Trevor Lee, to retain the TNA X Division Championship.

– Eli Drake wins a 10-man Bound for Gold Gauntlet Match, to become #1 contender for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

– Moose defeats Mike Bennett.

– Aron Rex defeats Eddie Edwards, to become the inaugural Impact GRAND Champion.

– The Broken Hardys (Broken Matt & Brother Nero) defeat Decay (Crazzy Steve & Abyss), in the ‘Great War,’ to win the TNA World Tag Team Championship.

– Gail Kim defeats Maria Kanellis-Bennett (with Allie), to win the Knockouts Championship.

– In a No Holds Barred Match, Bobby Lashley defeats Ethan Carter III, to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: SHINE Wrestling’s Barbi Hayden (27 years old); and 3-time CMLL World Middleweight Champion El Dandy (55 years old).

Today would have been the 51st birthday for WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna. Today would’ve been the 105th birthday for NWA Hall of Famer Paul Boesch. Today would’ve been the 84th birthday for former WWWF Tag Team Champion Waldo Von Erich.

