LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW 10/2

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens with the entire roster, including Vince McMahon, standing on the stage with a “We Stand with Las Vegas” image on the big screen. JoJo asks everyone to stand for a moment of silence to remember the victims of the shooting in Las Vegas.

– We cut to a video package to hype tonight’s show.

– We’re live from the Pepsi Center in Denver as Tom Phillips, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T welcome us. Phillips is filling in for Michael Cole this week, who is off for the night due to his son’s wedding.

Braun Strowman vs. Seth Rollins

We go to the ring and out first comes RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins. Braun Strowman is out next.

They meet in the middle of the ring as the bell rings. The ring ropes are pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Rollins attacks first but Braun overpowers. Rollins comes right back with offense but Braun runs right over him. Rollins ends up pissing Braun off and making him chase him around the ring. Rollins comes back in and looks to take control, blocking a chokeslam but Braun lifts him up and drives him face first into the mat.

