Jeff Hardy Injury Update, Sasha Banks Video from WWE 2K18, Mustafa Ali

– Courtesy of Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” channel, below is video of Sasha Banks’ WWE 2K18 entrance:

– Jeff Hardy will be undergoing surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff tomorrow morning. The RAW Superstar could be out of action until early May 2018, causing him to miss WrestleMania 34. We should have a better idea of his return after tomorrow. Hardy recently commented on the surgery to WWE’s website:

“It’s depressing. More than any time in a career, it’s those times that make you go, ‘Wow, I love professional wrestling.’ It sucks that I can’t be involved in [a] match or can’t get in there and do what I normally do because I’m injured, but I just have to get over that, stop worrying about it and look forward and push myself to get repaired and healed and come back better than ever with a brand-new shoulder.”

– Below is the latest training clip from WWE 205 Live Superstar Mustafa Ali. He wrote, “Last night’s lucha libre training session with the homie @GringoLocoOG. Forever chasing being the smoothest in ring performer.”

Last night's lucha libre training session with the homie @GringoLocoOG. Forever chasing being the smoothest in ring performer. pic.twitter.com/VcSbEVySP2 — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) September 29, 2017

