Former WWE superstar recalls the McMahon speech that kicked off the attitude era

Brian Christopher (Grandmaster Sexay) reminisces on the Attitude Era:

“One day Vince put us in a big ball room and he said, ‘As of today everyone is going to have attitude.’ I don’t care if you are at the mall, if you are eating at a restaurant, I don’t care if you are at the airport. We had attitude. We didn’t read scripts and stuff like that from writers that write for The Simpsons that’s what done today. When you have people like DX, Chyna, Chris Benoit, Hardy Boyz, I can go on and on. You can’t compare. We put WCW out of business.”

source: The Roman Show





(Visited 88 times, 88 visits today)