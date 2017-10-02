Court Bauer says he tried to book Brock Lesnar vs. Batista in 2005

“I really liked the Brock and Batista because of the parallels going back to OVW. It was a classic, traditional Vince McMahon collision course of two massive forces. It was a big money match. Batista needed something different to shake things up for him and Brock Lesnar could have really fit that mold rather well… We were going to have him leave a trail of wreckage until Batista said, ‘That’s enough. You’re on my turf. I’m going to put down this great white shark’. Someone asked Vince point blank is he in fact coming back and we got the answer to not factor Brock Lesnar into our plans for the immediate future. That was Vince’s very firm way of saying we’re not doing business with him at the moment.”

source: wrestlinginc.com

