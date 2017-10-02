AS I SEE IT 10/2

Bob Magee

Pro Wrestling: Between the Sheets

http://pwbts.com

The endless lunatic newsreel has begun again….again.

Last night…literally hours ago, a mass shooting took place at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas, NV directed at a country music festival with Jason Aldean performing. The event will be the deadliest mass shooting in US history, with totals of the dead rapidly increasing…with reports of 50 dead and 200 hurt. From reports, the number will go higher.

The single shooter, a Stephen Paddock, a 64 year old white male was killed by local Las Vegas police. The motive is not clear, other than terrorism does not appear to be involved.

For families looking to locate loved ones who might have been in the area, and who are either missing or you haven’t been able to reach, please call 1-866-535-5654.

I’ve said in recent weeks that we need an antidote to the hate seemingly running through our country. With this shooting overnight, regardless of the motivation, nothing could be truer…again. So I’ll continue to update on holiday charity wrestling events below as one tiny candle against what seems to be too much darkness.

Moving on, autumn is here, the leaves are turning too quickly… and the last months of 2017 are here.

Christmas trees are up in some local stores (those not selling Halloween gear first). QVC is selling for Christmas, and Hallmark Channel is already plugging their Christmas mega-movie marathons. Amazon, eBay, and elsewhere in the retail cyber-universe are following. Pretty soon, people will maul each other at stores, stand in line to get the new iPhone… or even get something for their kids.

In keeping with the actual spirit of the seasons… the season of light and the season of the Christchild, the wrestling community will reach out to those in need. Independent promotions hold a wide variety of events to benefit various food pantries, fundraisers for homeless or domestic violence shelters…and Toys for Tots drives.

Over the years, promotions in my Philadelphia/South Jersey area ranging from the family-friendly United Wrestling Coalition (for over 20 years) to the hardcore themed Combat Zone Wrestling (for 12 years) to indies of various sizes and types throughout the United States and Canada run such events from October to the Holidays and beyond.

The first event announced, was United Wrestling Coalition of Wrightstown, NJ, which will hold their annual Toys for Tots event on December 2; with a special emphasis this year on behalf of the victims of Harvey, asking for a small donation or note of encouragement to Harvey victims. Go to

https://www.facebook.com/UWCFanCave for further details.

13 other such events have been announced:

* Hoosier Pro Wrestling does THREE annual Firemen’s Cheer Fund Toys for Tots shows in Columbus, IN, on October 7, November 4 and December 2

* UWE Pro Wrestling presents its annual Headlock for Hunger on November 11 at The Wex in Cadillac, MI. The event

benefits Shepard’s Table.

* NOVA Pro Wrestling will again help the Jewish Community Center of Fairfax, VA on November 24 with its FACETS Toy Collection at its “11th Dimension” show at the JCC in Fairfax, VA.

* Primal Conflict Wrestling has scheduled its annual food drive at its November 18 Harpers Ferry, WV event. Fans that bring 2 canned or nonperishable food items will receive a $5 off coupon for Primal Conflict Wrestling merchandise. All donations will go to Jefferson County Community Ministries.

* ECWA runs its annual Toys for Tots show on December 2 in Woodbury Heights, NJ.

* MCW Pro Wrestling has “Season’s Beatings”, its annual Toys for Tots show scheduled for December 2 in Joppa, MD.

American Premier Wrestling presents BRAWL 30 – Toys for Tots on December 2 at the APW Slam Center , Statesboro, GA. – Doors Open, 430p. Emerald Match, 445p. Bell Time, 5p. $7 Adults, Kids, $3.

* Brew City Wrestling has scheduled its annual Headlock for Hunger food collection at its December 8 show in West Allis, WI.

* DCW Pro Wrestling presents Rumble for Glory on December 9 at the Milford Community Center, 105 NE Front St. Milford, DE to be benefit the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

* Imperial Wrestling Revolution will do a Toys for Tots show at its December 10 show in Ardmore, OK. They are also working on starting a partnership with Vettix.org, which gives away free tickets to active duty military personnel and veterans.

For those of you readers who see giving a toy, a can of food, or a warm coat as just one small thing, please understand this: a can of soup means that gets a meal for a day, a box of rice means that a family is fed for a week or more, a warm coat meant a child won’t shiver uncontrollably when they walk to school, or a toy meant that a child is allowed a moment of innocence and joy, often after they’ve gone through fear and deprivation for far too long. Just like the people did for those in need in Texas and Florida…that one small thing, now it’s your turn.

So… if you’re a independent wrestling promotion, and you HAVEN’T thought of doing a charity-themed holiday show to give back to your community….time to start planning. If you’re an indy fan, and your promotion isn’t named…ask them if they plan to do something this year.

As always, I’ll plug these events here to the point you can recite them in your sleep; no matter what else I may discuss in this blog. Please send them to me ASAP at bobmagee1@hotmail.com or bobmagee856@gmail.com.

Until next time….

