Ahmed Johnson admits to working stiff with Goldust at King of the Ring

Oct 2, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

By his own account Ahmed Johnson got stiff with Goldust for their match at King of the Ring:

“I love Goldust. Goldust is one of the best workers there is. What happened was, is I told him not to be kissing me and stuff for real, because we had rehearsed it to where he was supposed to put his hand over my mouth and kiss his hand. Because it was live TV I couldn’t move if he did whatever he did that he said he would. And he didn’t do it. He kissed me for real. And I was like, ‘uh-huh’. That was blow-up time.”

sources: Unsanctioned Podcast and Angrymarks.com


(Visited 94 times, 94 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

EC3 talks BFG, AAA tour, WWE stint, NXT, promos, Cleveland Indians, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal