Ahmed Johnson admits to working stiff with Goldust at King of the Ring

By his own account Ahmed Johnson got stiff with Goldust for their match at King of the Ring:

“I love Goldust. Goldust is one of the best workers there is. What happened was, is I told him not to be kissing me and stuff for real, because we had rehearsed it to where he was supposed to put his hand over my mouth and kiss his hand. Because it was live TV I couldn’t move if he did whatever he did that he said he would. And he didn’t do it. He kissed me for real. And I was like, ‘uh-huh’. That was blow-up time.”

sources: Unsanctioned Podcast and Angrymarks.com





